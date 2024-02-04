JMP Securities Raises Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $32.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

KURA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Trading Up 0.5 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.