Jasi Halai Purchases 6 Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai purchased 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,447 ($31.11) per share, for a total transaction of £146.82 ($186.65).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Jasi Halai bought 7 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,208 ($28.07) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($196.49).

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of III opened at GBX 2,352 ($29.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.20, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. 3i Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,507 ($31.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,348.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,124.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,118.14%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.42) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

