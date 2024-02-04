Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 43,243 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. 3,726,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,590. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

