Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 16,413 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,413 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 843,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

