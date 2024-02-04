Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $32,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TOTL stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $40.05. 342,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,398. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $41.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

