Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 404,959 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 404,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,808.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,648,000 after buying an additional 2,303,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,927,000 after buying an additional 635,445 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,234,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 106,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,312,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

