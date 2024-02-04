Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,119 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

