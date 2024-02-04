J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 752,706 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 752,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of C stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.