J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 457,226 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 457,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

