iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $303,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $248.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $258.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.