iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE remained flat at $23.86 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 795,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,272. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0893 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

