iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,823,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,409,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

