Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Iron Horse Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:IROHU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, February 5th. Iron Horse Acquisitions had issued 6,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $61,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Iron Horse Acquisitions’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %
IROHU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.12.
About Iron Horse Acquisitions
