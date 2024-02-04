iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $135.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.33.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,732,000 after purchasing an additional 539,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,997,000 after purchasing an additional 359,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 231,077 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

