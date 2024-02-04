Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 514 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWV stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.58. 134,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,104. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.44 and a 52 week high of $283.54.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

