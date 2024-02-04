Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Danaher by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DHR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.33. 2,819,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

