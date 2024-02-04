Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 417 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,442,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,313. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

