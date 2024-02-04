Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 27,991,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,600,083. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

