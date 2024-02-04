Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.06. 1,391,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

