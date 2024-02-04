Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 192 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,052,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,200. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $270.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.