Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $83,318,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,076.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of REGN traded down $12.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $945.18. The stock had a trading volume of 752,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $886.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $833.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

