Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 969 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.97. The stock had a trading volume of 973,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

