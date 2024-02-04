Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 5,935 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 563,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

