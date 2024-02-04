Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $338,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. 15,579,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,931,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.