Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.9 %

EQNR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. 2,985,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,435. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.