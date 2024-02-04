Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 7,814 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Crown Castle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CCI traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $150.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

