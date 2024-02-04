Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. 4,571,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

