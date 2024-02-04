Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,740. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $175.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

