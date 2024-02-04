Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $68.69 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

