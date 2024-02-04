Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 464.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after buying an additional 795,848 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.6% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 649,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,302,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 329,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.