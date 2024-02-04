Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) & NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Critical Comparison

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter & Co, Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NatWest Group and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and Inter & Co, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $19.73 billion N/A $4.44 billion N/A N/A Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 3.08 -$2.15 million $0.09 57.56

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group N/A N/A N/A Inter & Co, Inc. 3.37% 2.57% 0.37%

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. beats NatWest Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

