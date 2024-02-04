Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $50,920,804.11 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78.

On Thursday, January 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $667.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $672.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.