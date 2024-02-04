Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,931,658.68 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

