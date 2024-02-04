Insider Buying: Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Acquires 20,052 Shares of Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWRGet Free Report) insider Warren Finegold purchased 20,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($57,356.98).

LON CWR opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £401.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 8.24. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 135.10 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 518 ($6.59). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.08.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

