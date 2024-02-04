IndiGG Self Reported Market Cap Tops $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $23,525.99 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About IndiGG
IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IndiGG Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars.
