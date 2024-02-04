Incitec Pivot Limited (INCZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.82 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
About Incitec Pivot
