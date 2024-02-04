Incitec Pivot Limited (INCZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.82 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

