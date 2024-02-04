Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.78. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 76.2% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Immuneering by 16.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 577,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 1.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

