Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of IMRX stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.78. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.29.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
