Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Immuneering Price Performance

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.78. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

About Immuneering

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the first quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.