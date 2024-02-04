Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day moving average of $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

