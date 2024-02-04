IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.86.

TSE IGM opened at C$36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.76. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.6605876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

