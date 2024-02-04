IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE IGM opened at C$36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.76. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.6605876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.