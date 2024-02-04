ICON Price Tops $0.22 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $210.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 978,891,661 coins and its circulating supply is 978,891,623 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 978,853,022.1138384. The last known price of ICON is 0.2168154 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $3,125,575.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.