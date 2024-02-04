Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.57. The company has a market cap of £77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

