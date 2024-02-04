Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.57. The company has a market cap of £77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26).
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
