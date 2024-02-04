Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

