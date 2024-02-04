Hooked Protocol Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $104.97 million and $4.35 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 123,764,711.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.81343849 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $3,963,827.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.