Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Hillenbrand has set its Q1 guidance at $0.66-0.71 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.60-3.95 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HI opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

