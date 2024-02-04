HI Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. HI has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $274,628.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,031.43 or 1.00041877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00171624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00065519 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $259,254.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

