Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.83 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $140.01 million and $8,153.46 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00008897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,008.90 or 1.00049394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011129 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00172320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.81763481 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,876.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

