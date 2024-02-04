Heritage Trust Co Sells 563 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

