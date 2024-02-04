Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,490 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $148.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

