Heritage Trust Co Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

